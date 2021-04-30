We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T-Mobile (TMUS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $134.01, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.
Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had gained 5.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TMUS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TMUS to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 56.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.85 billion, up 69.58% from the year-ago period.
TMUS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $78.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.42% and +14.96%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TMUS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.38% lower. TMUS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, TMUS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.38.
Investors should also note that TMUS has a PEG ratio of 1.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.