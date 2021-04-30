We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) closed at $11.73, marking a -0.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 10.02% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MRO to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 187.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, down 9.84% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $4.35 billion, which would represent changes of +142.24% and +41.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 98.79% higher. MRO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MRO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.83.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.