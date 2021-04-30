We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Penn National Gaming (PENN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $91.24, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 11.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PENN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. On that day, PENN is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.14 billion, up 2.49% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $5.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +135.6% and +40.13%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PENN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.6% higher. PENN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PENN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 52.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.83, so we one might conclude that PENN is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PENN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.