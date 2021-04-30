We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exelon (EXC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 5, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 7.04% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Exelon experienced operational issues in few of its plants on account of sustained cold temperature in its service territories during the first quarter. As a consequence, quarterly earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted.
With the easing of restrictions, demand from commercial and industrial customers is expected to have improved from the low levels touched during the pandemic-induced shutdown. This is likely to have led to stable demand from the residential group. Moreover, this should positively impact first-quarter results.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues and earnings per share is pegged at $8.15 billion and 42 cents, respectively. The estimated figures indicate a decline of 51.7% and 6.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -23.45%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
