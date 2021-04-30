We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Factors Setting the Tone for Camping World (CWH) Q1 Earnings
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%.
Q1 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share moved up to 54 cents from 52 cents in the past seven days. In the prior year quarter, the company had reported loss per share of 3 cents.
The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.27 billion, suggesting growth of 23.8% from $1.03 billion in the prior-year quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s first-quarter results are likely to reflect robust Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for Finance and insurance, New vehicles and Used vehicles are pegged at $120 million, $670 million and $241 million, suggesting growth of 30.4%, 34.8% and 16.4% year over year, respectively. Moreover, the consensus estimate for revenues for Products, service and other are pegged at $195 million, indicating an improvement of 12.7% year over year.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Camping World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Camping World has an Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, of +45.76%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that too have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +7.29%.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.47%.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.32%.
