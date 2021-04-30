We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vistra (VST) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 5. This utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 102.3% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
During the first quarter, Vistra utilized funds from the share repurchase program to buy back 8.7 million shares, which is likely to have had a positive impact on earnings. The company’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the large utility scale battery storage project that was brought online during December 2020.
Extreme weather conditions due to winter storm Uri is expected to have a material adverse impact on its financial results as generation output was constrained due to challenges in receiving a steady supply of fuel for some plants and handling fuel already on site, given the freezing conditions.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss per share is pegged at $1.34, indicating a decline of 578.6% from the year-ago reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Vistra Corp. Price and EPS Surprise
Vistra Corp. price-eps-surprise | Vistra Corp. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
Avangrid Inc. (AGR - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CenterPoint Energy (CNP - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.
