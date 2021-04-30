We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Bloom Energy (BE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Bloom Energy (BE - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5, after market close. This clean energy producer company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 500% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Note
Bloom Energy’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives and elimination of high-cost debt are likely to have boosted earnings in the first quarter.
The company’s high project visibility on account of strong backlog, efforts to reduce product costs, improving service revenues and diversified customer base are also likely to have had a positive impact on the top line in the first quarter.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly loss is pegged at 8 cents per share, which indicates a 76.5% year-over-year improvement from the year-ago reported quarter.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bloom Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.
Bloom Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Bloom Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Bloom Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -8.33%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Bloom Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.
Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC - Free Report) is likely to come up with a beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 4, 2021. It has an Earnings ESP of +18.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.66% and a Zacks Rank #3.
TC Energy Corporation (TRP - Free Report) is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>