We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Covanta Holding's (CVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat in Q1
Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA - Free Report) reported earnings of a cent per share for first-quarter 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss of 17 cents per share. Also, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 24 cents per share.
Revenues
In the quarter under review, revenues amounted to $498 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $472 million by 5.5%. The top line also improved 6.4% year over year, primarily owing to higher waste and service, and energy revenues.
Highlights of the Release
In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $106 million, up 9.3% from $97 million in the prior-year quarter.
In the reported quarter, Covanta Holding’s total operating expenses summed $484 million, up 0.8% year over year.
Interest expenses were $31 million, down 8.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Covanta Holding Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Covanta Holding Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Covanta Holding Corporation Quote
Financial Condition
Covanta Holding had cash and cash equivalents of $56 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $55 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $2,411 million as of Mar 31, 2021 compared with $2,396 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2021 was $52 million, lower than $61 million in the comparable period of last year.
2021 Outlook
The company lifted its 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $460-$480 million from $435-$465 million. Also, it improved free cash flow expectation from the range of $100-$140 million to $125-$155 million.
Zacks Rank
Covanta Holding currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Releases
Evergy Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has moved 0.6% north in the past 60 days.
Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 5, 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised 6.9% upward in the past 60 days.
EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) is expected to deliver an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 7, 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has moved 50% up in the past 60 days.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>