NIO's Q1 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Sales Jump 482%, Q2 View Solid
NIO Inc. NIO reported first-quarter 2021 loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 4 cents, narrowing from the year-ago loss of 22 cents owing to higher revenues. The China-based electric vehicle maker posted revenues of $1,218.3 million, up a whopping 481.8% year over year. Robust deliveries in first-quarter 2021 led to higher-than-expected revenues.
NIO — which shares space with other China-based EV firms including XPeng (XPEV - Free Report) and Li Auto (LI - Free Report) — delivered 20,060 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, including 4,516 ES8s, 8,088 ES6s and 7,456 EC6s. Total deliveries skyrocketed 422.7% year over year.
Revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $1,130.3 million, representing a 489.8% jump from the corresponding quarter of 2020. Other sales amounted to $88 million, 395.3% higher than the year-ago period on the back of increased revenues, primarily derived from the battery permanent upgrade service offered since December 2020.
Importantly, vehicle margin for the quarter under review was 21.2% versus negative 7.4% in the year-ago period. Higher delivery volumes and decrease in the purchase price of certain materials led to the improvement in vehicle margin. Gross margin was 19.5% versus negative 12.2% in first-quarter 2020 on the back of robust sales and increased vehicle margin. R&D and SG&A costs were $104.8 million and $182.7 million, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 31.4% and 41.1%, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. Long-term debt was around $1,588 million.
NIO — dubbed as the Tesla TSLA of China — expects second-quarter 2021 deliveries in the band of 21,000-22,000 vehicles, signaling an uptick of 108% at the mid-point of the range. Revenues are envisioned between $1,243.3 million and $1,298 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 124% at the midpoint of the guided range. NIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
