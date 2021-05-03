We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ARLO Queues Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Arlo Technologies (ARLO - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.
The company expects first-quarter 2021 revenues between $70 and $80 million. Adjusted loss is expected between 17 cents and 23 cents per share.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $77.3 million, suggesting 18.1% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Moreover, the consensus mark for first-quarter loss stayed at 21 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating an improvement from loss of 34 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%.
Arlo’s seasonally slow first quarter is expected to have benefited from a growing subscriber base, driven by its new business model and expanding portfolio. This home security and IoT solution provider added a record 79,000 paid accounts in the fourth quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 89.1%.
Markedly, in first quarter, Arlo announced the availability of its all-new Essential Indoor Camera that features an easy-to-control, automated privacy shield.
Moreover, higher mix toward services and subscriptions is expected to have benefited margins in the to-be-reported quarter.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Arlo Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
