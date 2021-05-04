Back to top

Impinj (PI) Moves 8.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Impinj (PI - Free Report) shares soared 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $51.34. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.6% loss over the past four weeks.

Impinj extended its rally, driven by its strengthening bookings and solid demand environment for endpoint ICs. Additionally, improvements in the company’s retail loss-prevention engine remain noteworthy. Further, growing reader revenues on the back of reader strength in supply chain and logistics, are contributing well.

This provider of radio frequency identification products is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +76%. Revenues are expected to be $42.6 million, up 61% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Impinj, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

