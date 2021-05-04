U.S. Silica (SLCA) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. ( SLCA Quick Quote SLCA - Free Report) reported a net loss of $20.8 million or 28 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, narrower than a net loss of $72.3 million or 98 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 27 cents that was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents.
U.S. Silica generated revenues of $234.4 million, down 13% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.2 million.
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Oil & Gas division amounted to $121.7 million in the first quarter, down 22% year over year and remained flat sequentially. Overall sales volume increased 36% year over year to 2.577 million tons. Oil & Gas contribution margin fell 58% sequentially and declined 35% year over year to $21.5 million or $8.36 per ton.
Revenues in the Industrial & Specialty Products division amounted to $112.7 million in the first quarter, up 5% year over year. Overall sales volume increased 6% year over year to 0.984 million tons. The segment’s contribution margin was $40 million or $40.69 per ton in the quarter, up 4% sequentially and down 8% year over year.
Financials
At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $154.4 million, up 2.3% sequentially. Long-term debt remained flat sequentially at $1,196.6 million.
Outlook
For 2021 and beyond, U.S. Silica predicts a sustainable long-term growth. It is focused on prioritizing free cash flow, repositioning its Oil & Gas segment and expanding the Industrial and Specialty Products segment.
The company expects The Industrial & Specialty Products segment growth to outpace U.S. GDP. The company expects contribution margin of the segment to increase 5-10% sequentially in the second quarter.
In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a strong energy recovery as economic activity rebounds and gains momentum. For the second quarter, contribution margin is projected to increase 30-35%.
The company plans to deliver positive cash flow in 2021 and deleverage its balance sheet.
Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Silica have rallied 323.3% in the past year versus 59.6% rise of the
industry. Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
U.S. Silica currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Dow Inc. DOW, Nucor Corporation NUE and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.
Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of roughly 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 93.5% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nucor has an expected earnings growth rate of around 228.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 110.3% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 242.5% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Silica (SLCA) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA - Free Report) reported a net loss of $20.8 million or 28 cents per share in first-quarter 2021, narrower than a net loss of $72.3 million or 98 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 27 cents that was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents.
U.S. Silica generated revenues of $234.4 million, down 13% year over year. However, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.2 million.
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Quote
Segment Highlights
Revenues in the Oil & Gas division amounted to $121.7 million in the first quarter, down 22% year over year and remained flat sequentially. Overall sales volume increased 36% year over year to 2.577 million tons. Oil & Gas contribution margin fell 58% sequentially and declined 35% year over year to $21.5 million or $8.36 per ton.
Revenues in the Industrial & Specialty Products division amounted to $112.7 million in the first quarter, up 5% year over year. Overall sales volume increased 6% year over year to 0.984 million tons. The segment’s contribution margin was $40 million or $40.69 per ton in the quarter, up 4% sequentially and down 8% year over year.
Financials
At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $154.4 million, up 2.3% sequentially. Long-term debt remained flat sequentially at $1,196.6 million.
Outlook
For 2021 and beyond, U.S. Silica predicts a sustainable long-term growth. It is focused on prioritizing free cash flow, repositioning its Oil & Gas segment and expanding the Industrial and Specialty Products segment.
The company expects The Industrial & Specialty Products segment growth to outpace U.S. GDP. The company expects contribution margin of the segment to increase 5-10% sequentially in the second quarter.
In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a strong energy recovery as economic activity rebounds and gains momentum. For the second quarter, contribution margin is projected to increase 30-35%.
The company plans to deliver positive cash flow in 2021 and deleverage its balance sheet.
Price Performance
Shares of U.S. Silica have rallied 323.3% in the past year versus 59.6% rise of the industry.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
U.S. Silica currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, Nucor Corporation NUE and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.
Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of roughly 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 93.5% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nucor has an expected earnings growth rate of around 228.4% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 110.3% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 242.5% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.
Click here for the 4 trades >>