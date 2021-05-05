We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Walt Disney (DIS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
The Walt Disney is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIS's full-year earnings has moved 45.83% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that DIS has returned about 2.39% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.22% on average. This means that The Walt Disney is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, DIS is a member of the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.87% so far this year, so DIS is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to DIS as it looks to continue its solid performance.