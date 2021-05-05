We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) closed at $22.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day.
RKT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $13.17 billion, which would represent changes of -36.25% and -16.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RKT should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. RKT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note RKT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.6.
It is also worth noting that RKT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.55 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.