New Strong Sell Stocks for May 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) provides cloud software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS - Free Report) is an enterprise software company that provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO - Free Report) designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI - Free Report) operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

