Is General Motors (GM) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has General Motors (GM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
General Motors is one of 105 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved -14.98% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, GM has returned 32.90% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.95%. As we can see, General Motors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, GM belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.98% so far this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track GM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.