USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $17.47, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day.
On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 933.33%.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. USAK is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, USAK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.4, which means USAK is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.