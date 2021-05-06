Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY - Free Report) is a human capital management software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.8% downward over the last 30 days.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI - Free Report) provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

finance medical tech-stocks