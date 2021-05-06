We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (OYST - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY - Free Report) is a human capital management software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.8% downward over the last 30 days.
National Instruments Corporation (NATI - Free Report) provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.