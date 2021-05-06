ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) reported solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. This Huntsville, AL-based networking equipment maker saw record product order bookings in the quarter. Net Income
Image: Bigstock
ADTRAN (ADTN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) reported solid first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
This Huntsville, AL-based networking equipment maker saw record product order bookings in the quarter.
Net Income
On a GAAP basis, net income in the March quarter was $0.9 million or 2 cents per share against a net loss of $10 million or loss of 21 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The significant improvement was largely driven by narrower operating loss and a gain from investments.
Non-GAAP net income came in at $6.3 million or 13 cents per share against a net loss of $2.2 million or loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9 cents.
ADTRAN, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
ADTRAN, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ADTRAN, Inc. Quote
Revenues
Quarterly total revenues grew to $127.5 million from $114.5 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the increased demand for ADTRAN’s network solutions. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $126 million.
The company’s business continues to be driven by strong demand for its fiber access platforms, in-home service delivery platforms and software platforms with regional service providers across the United States and Europe.
Sales of network solutions were $113.8 million compared with $97.4 million in the year-ago quarter. ADTRAN’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. Services and support sales were $13.7 million, down from $17.2 million.
Other Details
The total cost of sales increased from $62.9 million to $73.9 million. Gross profit came in at $53.6 million compared with $51.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss in the quarter was $1.3 million compared with a loss of $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company announced that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of 9 cents per share for the first quarter of 2021. The amount is payable on Jun 3 to shareholders on record as of May 20.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
During the first quarter, ADTRAN generated $10.7 million of net cash from operating activities.
As of Mar 31, 2021, the company had $63.8 million in cash and cash equivalents with $26.7 million of deferred compensation liability compared with the respective tallies of $60.2 million and $25.9 million at the end of the previous quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Vicor Corporation (VICR - Free Report) , Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
Western Digital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.
