Bandwidth (BAND) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates on Revenue Growth

Bandwidth Inc. ( BAND Quick Quote BAND - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Bottom Line
On a GAAP basis, net loss in the March quarter was $5.3 million or loss of 21 cents per share compared with a net loss of $1.1 million or loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The deterioration despite narrower operating loss was largely due to other expenses to the tune of $5.6 million.
Adjusted net income came in at $8.3 million or 30 cents per share compared with $1.1 million or 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29 cents, delivering a surprise of 2,900%. Revenues
Quarterly total revenues were $113.5 million compared with $68.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The 65.7% growth was primarily driven by higher Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) revenues. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $108 million.
Segment-wise, CPaaS revenues increased 69.4% year over year to $100.1 million and accounted for 88.2% of total revenues. The rise was primarily driven by increased demand for work-from-home connectivity solutions. Bandwidth had 2,959 active CPaaS customers as of Mar 31, 2021, up 63.7% year over year. This includes the contribution from Voxbone. The dollar-based net retention rate was 125% compared with 126% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted CPaaS gross profit jumped to $51.7 million from $29.7 million with respective margins of 52% and 50%. Other revenues increased to $13.3 million from $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Other Details
Total operating expenses were $52.2 million compared with $35 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss was $37K compared with a loss of $2.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted gross profit in the quarter improved to $57.4 million from $34.7 million with margin of 51% and 51%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $13.4 million compared with $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Cash Flow & Liquidity
During the first quarter of 2021, Bandwidth generated $10 million of net cash from operating activities against cash utilization of $7.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
As of Mar 31, 2021, this enterprise software developer had $319.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $464.8 million of convertible senior notes. This compares with the respective tallies of $72.2 million and $282.2 million at the end of the previous quarter. Q2 & 2021 Guidance
Bandwidth has provided guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021. For the ongoing quarter, total revenues are expected in the range of $116-$117 million. CPaaS revenues are expected in the band of $101.2-$102.2 million. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be 8-10 cents per share.
For 2021, total revenues are anticipated in the range of $473.1-$476.1 million. CPaaS revenues are projected in the band of $417.6-$420.6 million. Adjusted earnings are estimated in the range of 47-55 cents per share. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Vicor Corporation ( VICR Quick Quote VICR - Free Report) , Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ( CCOI Quick Quote CCOI - Free Report) and Western Digital Corporation ( WDC Quick Quote WDC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average. Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. Western Digital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average. Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys. Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>
Image: Bigstock
Bandwidth (BAND) Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates on Revenue Growth
Bandwidth Inc. (BAND - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Bottom Line
On a GAAP basis, net loss in the March quarter was $5.3 million or loss of 21 cents per share compared with a net loss of $1.1 million or loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The deterioration despite narrower operating loss was largely due to other expenses to the tune of $5.6 million.
Adjusted net income came in at $8.3 million or 30 cents per share compared with $1.1 million or 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29 cents, delivering a surprise of 2,900%.
Bandwidth Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote
Revenues
Quarterly total revenues were $113.5 million compared with $68.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The 65.7% growth was primarily driven by higher Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) revenues. Also, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $108 million.
Segment-wise, CPaaS revenues increased 69.4% year over year to $100.1 million and accounted for 88.2% of total revenues. The rise was primarily driven by increased demand for work-from-home connectivity solutions.
Bandwidth had 2,959 active CPaaS customers as of Mar 31, 2021, up 63.7% year over year. This includes the contribution from Voxbone. The dollar-based net retention rate was 125% compared with 126% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted CPaaS gross profit jumped to $51.7 million from $29.7 million with respective margins of 52% and 50%.
Other revenues increased to $13.3 million from $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
Other Details
Total operating expenses were $52.2 million compared with $35 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss was $37K compared with a loss of $2.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted gross profit in the quarter improved to $57.4 million from $34.7 million with margin of 51% and 51%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $13.4 million compared with $3.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
During the first quarter of 2021, Bandwidth generated $10 million of net cash from operating activities against cash utilization of $7.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
As of Mar 31, 2021, this enterprise software developer had $319.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $464.8 million of convertible senior notes. This compares with the respective tallies of $72.2 million and $282.2 million at the end of the previous quarter.
Q2 & 2021 Guidance
Bandwidth has provided guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021. For the ongoing quarter, total revenues are expected in the range of $116-$117 million. CPaaS revenues are expected in the band of $101.2-$102.2 million. Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be 8-10 cents per share.
For 2021, total revenues are anticipated in the range of $473.1-$476.1 million. CPaaS revenues are projected in the band of $417.6-$420.6 million. Adjusted earnings are estimated in the range of 47-55 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Vicor Corporation (VICR - Free Report) , Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
Western Digital delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.3%, on average.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>