Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Berry Global (BERY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 3, 2021) results. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 21.37% — this being the seventh consecutive quarter of earnings beat. Also, the quarter’s sales topped estimates by 6.47%.

The company’s adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. Also, the bottom line increased 34% the year-ago number of $1.19.

Notably, the company’s shares rose 3.6% in the past couple of days to eventually close the trading session at $66.26 on Wednesday.

Revenue Details

In the quarter under review, Berry Global’s net sales were $3,370 million, reflecting year-over-year increase of 13.3%. The improvement was driven by 5% growth in organic volumes, positive impact of $92 million from favorable movements in foreign currencies, higher selling prices of $192 million owing to the pass through of higher resin costs, partially offset by $53 million of divesture sales.

Further, the top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $3,165 million.

The company reports results under four segments — Consumer Packaging–International, Consumer Packaging–North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials.

A brief snapshot of fiscal second-quarter segmental sales is provided below:

Consumer Packaging–International’s sales were $1,060 million compared with $970 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was attributable to 4% growth in organic volumes and positive impact of $71 million from favorable movements in foreign currencies. It accounted for 31.3% of the quarter’s net sales.

Consumer Packaging–North America’s sales were $731 million, up 15.5% year over year. The increase was attributable to 5% rise in organic volumes and positive impact of $60 million from favorable movements in foreign currencies. It accounted for 21.7% of the quarter’s net sales.

Revenues generated from Health, Hygiene & Specialties amounted to $781 million, up 21.3% year over year. The improvement was driven by 8% increase in organic volumes and positive impact of $83 million from higher selling prices. It accounted for 23.1% of the quarter’s net sales.

Revenues from Engineered Materials increased 9.6% year over year to $798 million. The rise was driven by 3% increase in organic volumes, positive impact of $15 million from favorable movements in foreign currencies and positive impact of $69 million from higher selling prices, partially offset by $43 million of divesture sales. It accounted for 23.9% of the quarter’s net sales.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal second quarter, Berry Global’s cost of goods sold increased 13.1% to $2,706 million. It represented 80.3% of net sales compared with 80.4% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.8% to $220 million and represented 6.5% of net sales.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter increased 15.7% to $384 million. Also, adjusted operating margin came in at 11.4%, up 20 basis points year over year. Net interest expenses were $84 million, down 24.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Exiting fiscal second quarter, Berry Global’s cash and cash equivalents were $843 million, down 0.5% from $847 million in the previous quarter. Current and long-term debt decreased 2% to $9,882 million sequentially.

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, the company repaid $2,683 million of borrowings. Its proceeds from borrowings totaled $2,316 million.

In the first half of fiscal 2021, it generated net cash of $638 million from operating activities, up 19.7% from the year-ago period.

Outlook

For fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021), Berry Global anticipates witnessing organic sales growth of 5% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the company raised operating EBITDA guidance at mid-point from the previous projection by $50 million to $2.25 billion

For fiscal 2021, Berry Global predicts a free cash flow in the range of $875-$975 million, with cash flow from operations of $1,575-$1,675 million and capital expenditure of $700 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks are Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE - Free Report) . While Alcoa and Applied Industrial currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Lakeland Industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alcoa delivered an earnings surprise of 56.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Applied Industrial delivered an earnings surprise of 30.33%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Lakeland Industries delivered an earnings surprise of 230.73%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


Go Deeper With Exclusive Zacks Research


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alcoa Corp. (AA) - free report >>

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) - free report >>

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) - free report >>

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings industrial-products