Image: Bigstock
Has The Boeing (BA) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is The Boeing (BA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
The Boeing is one of 38 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA's full-year earnings has moved -544.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BA has returned about 6.60% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 11.85%. This means that The Boeing is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, BA is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.19% so far this year, meaning that BA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to BA as it looks to continue its solid performance.