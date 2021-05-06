We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has USA Truck (USAK) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
USA Truck is one of 142 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. USAK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAK's full-year earnings has moved 57.68% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that USAK has returned about 95.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 13.60% on average. This means that USA Truck is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, USAK belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30% so far this year, so USAK is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on USAK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.