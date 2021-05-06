We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag
Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 37 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company incurred a loss of 24 cents per share.
Total Revenues
The company's total revenues for first-quarter 2021 were $237 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244 million by 2.9%. Total revenues also dropped 8.1% year over year.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for first-quarter 2021 amounted to $251 million, increasing 21.8% year over year.
Interest expenses for the quarter were $45 million, decreasing 73% year over year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has implemented adequate measures to maintain safe and reliable operations at its facilities.
Financial Position
It had cash and cash equivalents of $144 million as of Mar 31, 2021, down from $268 million on Dec 31, 2020. Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2021 was $831 million, down from the Dec 31, 2020 level of $894 million.
Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2021 was $7,463 million compared with $6,585 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
The company's net cash flow from operating activities for first-quarter 2021 was $47 million compared with $87 million in year-ago period.
Guidance
Clearway Energy has reaffirmed its 2021 cash available for distribution guidance of $325 million.
Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
