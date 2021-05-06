Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 37 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company incurred a loss of 24 cents per share.

Total Revenues

The company's total revenues for first-quarter 2021 were $237 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244 million by 2.9%. Total revenues also dropped 8.1% year over year.

Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses for first-quarter 2021 amounted to $251 million, increasing 21.8% year over year.

Interest expenses for the quarter were $45 million, decreasing 73% year over year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has implemented adequate measures to maintain safe and reliable operations at its facilities.

Financial Position

It had cash and cash equivalents of $144 million as of Mar 31, 2021, down from $268 million on Dec 31, 2020. Total liquidity as of Mar 31, 2021 was $831 million, down from the Dec 31, 2020 level of $894 million.

Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2021 was $7,463 million compared with $6,585 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

The company's net cash flow from operating activities for first-quarter 2021 was $47 million compared with $87 million in year-ago period.

Guidance

Clearway Energy has reaffirmed its 2021 cash available for distribution guidance of $325 million.

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

