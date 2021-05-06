Mercadolibre (MELI) Incurs Loss in Q1, Beats on Revenues

MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI Quick Quote MELI - Free Report) reported a first-quarter 2021 loss of 68 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 27 cents per share. Notably, the company reported a loss of 44 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Its revenues surged 111.4% on a year-over-year basis (158.4% on an FX-neutral basis) to $1.38 billion. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. Revenues were driven by accelerating commerce and fintech revenues, which grew 139.2% and 72.4% year over year to $910.6 million and $467.8 million, respectively. Further, the e-commerce boom continued to act as a major tailwind. Further, increasing total payments volume (TPV), courtesy of a robust Mercado Pago and the mobile-point-of-sale (MPOS) business,contributed well. Moreover, a solid momentum across Mobile Wallet benefited the results. Moreover, the company’s rising gross merchandise volume (GMV), led by an accelerating mobile GMV, contributed 72.9% to the total GMV. Also, mobile GMV soared 215.7% year over year. Also, strong shipment growth via MercadoEnvios in the reported quarter was another positive. The growing penetration of managed networks was also a tailwind. Additionally, strengthening momentum acrossMercado Fondo and Mercado Credito benefited the company. Quarter in Detail Brazil: Net revenues in the firstquarter were $768.7 million (55.8% of total revenues), up 93% year over year. Argentina:The market generated revenues of $297.2 million (21.6% of the top line), which soared 124% year over year. Mexico: Net revenues in the reported quarter were $230.5 million (16.7% of revenues), up 143% year over year. Other countries:The markets generated revenues of $81.9 million (5.9% of total revenues), climbing 203.5% on a year-over-year basis. Key Metrics GMV of $6.1 billion jumped 77.4% year over year and 114.3% on a reported basis and a FX-neutral basis, respectively. The number of successful items sold was 222 million, up 110% year over year. Moreover, the number of successful items shipped surged 130.7% year over year to 208.1 million. This can be attributed to the sturdy performance of MercadoEnvios. TPV was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis to $14.7 billion, driven by a strong performance of MercadoPago. Further, off-platform payment volume (online-to-offline) was $8.5 billion, up 82.5% from the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the MPOS business witnessed year-over-year TPV growth of 90.2%. Further, the rapid adoption of MercadoLibre’s Mobile Wallet generated $2.9billion in transactions, up 192% year over year. TPV on marketplace was $5.8 billion, up 82.3% year over year. Further, total payment transactions skyrocketed 116.7% year over year to 630.1 million. Unique active userstotaled69.8 million, up 61.6% year over year. Operating Details For the first quarter, the gross margin was 42.9%, contracting 510 basis points year over year. Operating expenses were $500.5 million, which increased 46% year over year. However, as a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted to 36.3% from 52.5% in the year-ago quarter. The company reported $90.8 million of income from operations in the first quarter against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $29.7 million. Balance Sheet As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $862.7 million, down from $1.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. Short-term investments were $980.1 million in the first quarter, down from $1.2 billion in the previous quarter. Accounts receivable amounted to $64.8 million, up from $49.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, the inventory level at the end of the first quarter was $131.5 million, up from $118.1 million at the end of the prior quarter. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider MercadoLibre currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector worth consideration are Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) , Pure Storage ( PSTG Quick Quote PSTG - Free Report) and NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rate of Pure Storage, NVIDIA and Agilent, is pegged at 52.21%, 15.05% and 9%, respectively. Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021? Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys. Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>
Image: Bigstock
Mercadolibre (MELI) Incurs Loss in Q1, Beats on Revenues
MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI - Free Report) reported a first-quarter 2021 loss of 68 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 27 cents per share. Notably, the company reported a loss of 44 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Its revenues surged 111.4% on a year-over-year basis (158.4% on an FX-neutral basis) to $1.38 billion. Further, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion.
Revenues were driven by accelerating commerce and fintech revenues, which grew 139.2% and 72.4% year over year to $910.6 million and $467.8 million, respectively.
Further, the e-commerce boom continued to act as a major tailwind.
Further, increasing total payments volume (TPV), courtesy of a robust Mercado Pago and the mobile-point-of-sale (MPOS) business,contributed well. Moreover, a solid momentum across Mobile Wallet benefited the results.
Moreover, the company’s rising gross merchandise volume (GMV), led by an accelerating mobile GMV, contributed 72.9% to the total GMV. Also, mobile GMV soared 215.7% year over year.
Also, strong shipment growth via MercadoEnvios in the reported quarter was another positive. The growing penetration of managed networks was also a tailwind.
Additionally, strengthening momentum acrossMercado Fondo and Mercado Credito benefited the company.
MercadoLibre, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote
Quarter in Detail
Brazil: Net revenues in the firstquarter were $768.7 million (55.8% of total revenues), up 93% year over year.
Argentina:The market generated revenues of $297.2 million (21.6% of the top line), which soared 124% year over year.
Mexico: Net revenues in the reported quarter were $230.5 million (16.7% of revenues), up 143% year over year.
Other countries:The markets generated revenues of $81.9 million (5.9% of total revenues), climbing 203.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Key Metrics
GMV of $6.1 billion jumped 77.4% year over year and 114.3% on a reported basis and a FX-neutral basis, respectively.
The number of successful items sold was 222 million, up 110% year over year. Moreover, the number of successful items shipped surged 130.7% year over year to 208.1 million. This can be attributed to the sturdy performance of MercadoEnvios.
TPV was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis to $14.7 billion, driven by a strong performance of MercadoPago. Further, off-platform payment volume (online-to-offline) was $8.5 billion, up 82.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, the MPOS business witnessed year-over-year TPV growth of 90.2%. Further, the rapid adoption of MercadoLibre’s Mobile Wallet generated $2.9billion in transactions, up 192% year over year.
TPV on marketplace was $5.8 billion, up 82.3% year over year. Further, total payment transactions skyrocketed 116.7% year over year to 630.1 million.
Unique active userstotaled69.8 million, up 61.6% year over year.
Operating Details
For the first quarter, the gross margin was 42.9%, contracting 510 basis points year over year.
Operating expenses were $500.5 million, which increased 46% year over year. However, as a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted to 36.3% from 52.5% in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported $90.8 million of income from operations in the first quarter against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $29.7 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $862.7 million, down from $1.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
Short-term investments were $980.1 million in the first quarter, down from $1.2 billion in the previous quarter.
Accounts receivable amounted to $64.8 million, up from $49.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, the inventory level at the end of the first quarter was $131.5 million, up from $118.1 million at the end of the prior quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
MercadoLibre currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector worth consideration are Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) , Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rate of Pure Storage, NVIDIA and Agilent, is pegged at 52.21%, 15.05% and 9%, respectively.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>