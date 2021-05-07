We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in BioCryst (BCRX): Can Its 21% Jump Turn into More Strength?
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX - Free Report) shares rallied 21% in the last trading session to close at $12.92. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks.
The increase in share price was in response to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' better-than-expected sales results in the first-quarter of 2021. The company's loss per share of 36 cents was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenue of $19 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million.
The comapny's launch of Orladeyo , its oral, once-daily treatment for prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, has been quite successful. The drug recorded sales of $10.9 million in the first quarter. The company said that most of the revenue of Orladeyo came from new patients who switched to the drug from other medications or from acute-only treatment. The drug is now approved in the United States, Europe and Japan.
This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Revenues are expected to be $12.8 million, up 165.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For BioCryst, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).