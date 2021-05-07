We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $37 in the latest trading session, marking a +4.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained 14.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.
On that day, MOS is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 718.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 33.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $11.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +244.71% and +27.11%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.06% higher. MOS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, MOS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.
We can also see that MOS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.