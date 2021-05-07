We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) closed at $20.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +6.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.
Coming into today, shares of the diagnostic test maker had lost 25.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.
VIVO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2021. On that day, VIVO is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.24 million, up 52.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $326.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +55.14% and +28.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIVO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VIVO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, VIVO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.01, so we one might conclude that VIVO is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
