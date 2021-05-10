We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Soars 11.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) shares rallied 11.6% in the last trading session to close at $317. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.8% loss over the past four weeks.
The upswing in share price came after the company reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, which reflected 79% year-over-year increase in revenues to $574.2 million, fueled by accelerated user expansion and growing advertising revenues.
Platform revenues (81.3% of revenues) surged 100.6% year over year to $466.5 million driven by significant increases in both content distribution activities and advertising. Roku has been making several strategic moves in the advertising space, including acquiring Nielsen’s advanced video advertising business.
Roku logged 54 million average active users in the first quarter who streamed over 18 billion hours. Average revenue per user, on a trailing 12-month basis, grew 32% year over year to $32.14.
This video streaming company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%. Revenues are expected to be $558.88 million, up 57% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Roku, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ROKU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
