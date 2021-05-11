Eversource's (ES) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Eversource Energy ( ES Quick Quote ES - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of $1.15 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The bottom line also improved 12.8% year over year. The improvement in earnings was due to strong execution and contribution from the acquired Columbia Gas assets. Revenues
First-quarter revenues of $2,825.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,641 million by 7%. Total revenues also improved 19% from the year-ago figure of $2,373.7 million.
Highlights of the Release
Operating expenses increased 22.1% year over year to $2,240.3 million. Operating income was up 8.6% from the prior-year quarter to $585.6 million. Interest expenses increased 2.3% to $137.8 million.
Net income for the quarter under review was $368 million, up 9.3% from $336.6 million recorded in the year-ago period. Segmental Performance Electric Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $93.2 million, down 28.4% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to higher storm-related cost, and increased depreciation as well as property tax expenses. Electric Transmission: The segment’s earnings were up 6.8% year over year to $135.4 million. The upside was due to increased investment in Eversource’s transmission facilities. Natural Gas Distribution: This segment’s earnings soared 71.8% from the prior-year quarter to $147.6 million. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher revenues in NSTAR Gas and Yankee Gas as well as contribution from the acquired assets of Columbia Gas in Massachusetts. Water Distribution: Earnings from this segment were $3.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Eversource Parent & Other Companies: The segment’s loss was $13.7 million compared with a loss of $10.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Guidance
Eversource expects earnings for 2021 to be at the lower end of the guided range of $3.81-$3.93 per share. The midpoint of management’s earnings guidance is $3.87, which is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 for the year.
The company expects capital expenditure for 2021 to be $3.5 billion. Its total capital expenditure for the 2021-2025 time period is expected to be $17 billion, which will assist Eversource to achieve carbon neutral target by 2030. Zacks Rank
Eversource currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
