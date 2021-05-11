We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.47, moving -6.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 11, 2021.
PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $1.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.26% and +33.58%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PLTR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PLTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 112.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.82.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.