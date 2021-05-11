We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $62.58, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 11.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.
In that report, analysts expect XOM to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 235.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $57.38 billion, up 75.97% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $230.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1187.88% and +26.78%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.64% higher. XOM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, XOM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.89.
Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. XOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow XOM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.