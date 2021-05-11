We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) closed at $393.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the aerospace and defense company had gained 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.
On that day, LMT is projected to report earnings of $6.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.87%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.89 billion, up 4.16% from the year-ago period.
LMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.63 per share and revenue of $68.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.69% and +4.38%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LMT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.52% higher. LMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, LMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.6.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 3.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.