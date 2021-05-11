In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT - Free Report) operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.
GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY - Free Report) engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Arcimoto, Inc (FUV - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.
