New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL - Free Report) develops and markets ultra-clean power plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT - Free Report) is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 42% downward over the last 30 days.

