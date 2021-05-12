Go Deeper With Exclusive Zacks Research
Strong Liquidity Aids GATX Corp (GATX) Amid Low Lease Revenues
We have recently updated a report on GATX Corporation (GATX
We are positive about GATX's buyout of the world’s fourth-largest tank container lessor company — Trifleet Leasing Holding — in December 2020. Through the purchase, GATX strengthened its railcar leasing operations. The buyout of the Dutch company, worth approximately €175 million, has further widened its customer base across the globe.
GATX's sound liquidity position is encouraging. At the end of first-quarter 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $959 million, higher than its short-term borrowings of $19.6 million. This implies that the company has sufficient cash to meet short-term debt obligations.
However, GATX’s first-quarter results were affected by low profitability recorded in the Portfolio Management unit. Segmental profit fell 68.7% to $6.1 million on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily due to lower lease revenues and lower remarketing income at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates.
In the first quarter of 2021, profits in the Rail North America segment declined by 8.8% to $65.7 million on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily due to lower lease revenues.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GATX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR), Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI). Landstar and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.
