Has VALE (VALE) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. VALE (VALE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VALE and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
VALE is one of 245 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VALE's full-year earnings has moved 34.71% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that VALE has returned about 35.50% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 28.36% on average. This shows that VALE is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, VALE belongs to the Mining - Iron industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #242 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.90% so far this year, meaning that VALE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track VALE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.