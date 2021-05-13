Back to top

ShotSpotter (SSTI) Stock Jumps 25.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

ShotSpotter (SSTI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 25.4% higher at $38.67. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase in response to the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results. Earnings of 2 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 100%. Revenues of $15 million surpassed the consensus mark by 11.6%.

This maker of gunfire detection systems is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -57.1%. Revenues are expected to be $14.77 million, up 30.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ShotSpotter, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SSTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

