New Strong Sell Stocks for May 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX - Free Report) is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) is a financial and technology company that operates an e-commerce marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI - Free Report) is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC - Free Report) is a digital healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 30 days.
