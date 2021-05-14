Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX - Free Report) is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY - Free Report) is a financial and technology company that operates an e-commerce marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI - Free Report) is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC - Free Report) is a digital healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) - free report >>

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) - free report >>

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) - free report >>

IRHYTHM TECH (IRTC) - free report >>

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance medical reit