Is Ternium (TX) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Ternium is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 95.80% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that TX has returned about 36.28% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 24.44%. This means that Ternium is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TX belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 55.81% so far this year, so TX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track TX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.