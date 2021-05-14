We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Cambridge (CATC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Cambridge in Focus
Cambridge (CATC - Free Report) is headquartered in Cambridge, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 22.47% since the start of the year. The bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $1.16 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.86%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 1.94% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.3%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.44 is up 15.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Cambridge has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.02%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Cambridge's current payout ratio is 30%, meaning it paid out 30% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, CATC expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $7.02 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.74%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CATC is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).