Has Lennar (LEN) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Lennar (LEN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LEN and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Lennar is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 23.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that LEN has returned about 30.80% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 24.53%. This means that Lennar is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 23.22% so far this year, so LEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.