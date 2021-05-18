We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of WilliamsSonoma (WSM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
WilliamsSonoma is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 208 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 28.52% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, WSM has gained about 68.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 2.53% on average. This shows that WilliamsSonoma is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.40% so far this year, meaning that WSM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track WSM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.