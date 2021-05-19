Back to top

Company News for May 19, 2021

  • Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) rose 2.2% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
  • Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO - Free Report) shares gained 0.8% following news that the company is planning to acquire a business-texting startup named Zipwhip for around $850 million in cash and stock.
  • Wells Fargo & Co.’s (WFC - Free Report) shares fell 2.2% after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B - Free Report) revealed that it had trimmed a large part of its remaining stake in Wells Fargo.
  • Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY - Free Report) advanced 0.2% after the company entered into an exclusive global agreement with Agenus Inc. (AGEN - Free Report) under which Bristol-Myers will have an exclusive license to Agenus’ AGEN177 and another undisclosed target.

