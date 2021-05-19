Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Moves 8.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) shares soared 8.4% in the last trading session to close at $81.44. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Robust data from an open label study evaluating its lead gene therapy, SRP-9001, as a potential treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy drove its share price. Study data readouts scheduled in 2021 may drive prices higher, if promising.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for SRPT

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +39.4%. Revenues are expected to be $147.44 million, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Sarepta Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 28.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SRPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today