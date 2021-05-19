We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Acuity Brands (AYI) Acquires Rockpile Ventures, Aids ISG Arm
Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI - Free Report) announced the acquisition of a Seattle-based accelerator of early-stage artificial intelligence (AI) companies — Rockpile Ventures. With this acquisition, Acuity Brands welcomed co-founders of Rockpile Ventures, Peter Han and Dinesh Narayanan, as the president and vice president of business development of ISG.
Peter Han, president of Intelligent Spaces Group or ISG, Acuity Brands said, “We see great opportunities at Acuity to combine our existing footprint of sensors and back-office infrastructure with new AI models in the cloud. We are building systems to sense, think, and act at scale and to use Acuity’s reach and capability to deploy those systems to make spaces smarter, safer, and greener.”
Notably, Rockpile’s portfolio technologies have been deployed at leading energy, manufacturing and retail verticals enterprises.
Accretive Acquisitions Bode Well
Acuity Brands is highly focused on expanding geographic borders and the product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures. On Nov 25, 2019, the company acquired LocusLabs, Inc. — a leading indoor mapping and location platform whose software supports navigation applications used in mobile devices, web browsers or digital displays in airports, event centers, multi-floor buildings and campuses.
Earlier in September 2019, the company acquired Canada-based The Luminaires Group — a leading provider of specification-grade lightening solutions. Again in June, it acquired a New Castle, DE-based manufacturer of advanced optical components, WhiteOptics, L.L.C.
In response to the rapidly changing market trends, Acuity Brands is consistently expanding the portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries along with geographical presence and market reach. Although general economic slowdown as a result of COVID-19 is a concern for the company, it remains confident about the lighting and related industry going forward. Also, it expects the construction of automation systems to experience solid growth in the next decade.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 46.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 39.2% growth. The diversified portfolio and bolt-on acquisitions of Acuity Brands — which shares space with Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX - Free Report) , Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI - Free Report) and LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) in the same industry — will benefit the company in the future despite industry woes. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>