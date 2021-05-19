We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crocs (CROX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Crocs (CROX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CROX and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Crocs is one of 251 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX's full-year earnings has moved 51.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that CROX has returned about 62.45% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.74% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crocs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, CROX belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.48% this year, meaning that CROX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CROX as it looks to continue its solid performance.