Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $76.46, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 9.79% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 296%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.79 billion, down 9.97% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.22 per share and revenue of $71.44 billion, which would represent changes of +88.93% and -3.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.77% higher within the past month. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.59, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.