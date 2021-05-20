We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Copart's (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Apr 30, 2021) adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Higher-than-expected revenues from both of the company’s segments led to this outperformance. The bottom line also surged 87.9% year over year from the 58 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues came in at $733.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $637 million. Moreover, the top line increased from the year-ago reported figure of $550.4 million.
Gross profit was up 57.2% year over year to $381.3 million. Total operating expenses flared up 14.2% year on year to $405.8 million. Notably, general and administrative expenses shot up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter to $39 million. Nonetheless, operating income increased to $328.1 million from the year-earlier period’s $195.1 million. Net income came in at $286.8 million compared with the year-ago figure of $147.5 million.
Segmental Performance
For the fiscal third quarter, service revenues came in at $623.8 million, up from the $491.6 million recorded in the year-earlier period. Service revenues accounted for 85% of the total revenues. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544 million.
Vehicle sales summed $110.1 million for the quarter, up from the prior-year level of $58.8 million. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76 million.
Financial Position
The online auto auction leader had cash and cash equivalents of $911.9 million as of Apr 30, 2021 compared with $306.4 million as of Apr 30, 2020. Long-term debt and financial lease obligations summed $397.6 million as of Apr 30, 2021, down from $403.7 million as of Apr 30, 2020.
Copart — peers of which include Byd Co., Ltd (BYDDY - Free Report) , Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT - Free Report) and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA - Free Report) — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
