Movado (MOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Movado (MOV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.22, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the watchmaker had lost 1.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.05%.
MOV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MOV is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, MOV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.66, so we one might conclude that MOV is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.